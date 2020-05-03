Nell C.

Talbott

October 16, 1922-

April 6, 2020

Washington, DC- Nell C. Talbott, 97, the wife of the late Lt. Gen. Orwin C. Talbott, former commandant of the Infantry School at Fort Benning, died April 6, 2020, at the Knollwood military retirement home in Washington, D.C.

A native of Texas, Nell married Orwin in 1942 in Abeline, Texas. He was commandant at Fort Benning during the William Calley trial in the early 1970s and previously had been commanding general of the First Infantry Division in Vietnam. They lived at Riverside at Fort Benning from 1969 to 1973. Talbott retired from the Army in 1975, and he and Nell moved to Annapolis, Md. Talbott died in 2011.

They are survived by two children and three grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.





