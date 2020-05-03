Nell C. Talbott
1922 - 2020
Nell C.
Talbott
October 16, 1922-
April 6, 2020
Washington, DC- Nell C. Talbott, 97, the wife of the late Lt. Gen. Orwin C. Talbott, former commandant of the Infantry School at Fort Benning, died April 6, 2020, at the Knollwood military retirement home in Washington, D.C.
A native of Texas, Nell married Orwin in 1942 in Abeline, Texas. He was commandant at Fort Benning during the William Calley trial in the early 1970s and previously had been commanding general of the First Infantry Division in Vietnam. They lived at Riverside at Fort Benning from 1969 to 1973. Talbott retired from the Army in 1975, and he and Nell moved to Annapolis, Md. Talbott died in 2011.
They are survived by two children and three grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry about your loss.

May God Jehovah grant you peace Philippians 4:6-7.

Best regards
Janelle Eloisa Almendis Augustine
My sympathy to Marinel and Steve, also to Samir and his wife. Thanks to this wonderful obituary, I feel that I know Nell, too.
The Rev. Janna Tull Steed
We lived directly behind Riverside on Eames Ave at Fort Benning when the Talbotts were there. They were considered to be exceptionally fine and very gracious people. General Talbott promoted me to Eagle Scout in May 1971 the month before I enlisted in the Army at Fort Benning. We fondly remember General and Mrs Talbott as the quintessential Army family, courteous, polite, and traditionally correct. I am very sorry to learn of Mrs Talbott's passing as she and General Talbott set an exemplary example of how Army families should be.
LtCol (ret) Edwin Kennedy, Jr
