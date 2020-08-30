Nell H.FiquettMay 7, 1926-August 26, 2020Seale, AL- Sarah Eleanor Frances Huguley Fiquett "Nell" a resident of Seale, AL since 1976 passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.The family will receive friends at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. EDT.Funeral services are scheduled in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT with Reverend James Butler, II and James Fogal officiating. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her nephews, Don, Jon, Mitchell, Van, Reuben, Billy Huguley, Claude Stewart and a special friend, David Boozer. Honorary pallbearers will be, Albert Hovey, Neil Stillwell, Wesley Capps, Jack Gullatte and Bobby Owings.Nell was born on May 7, 1926, in Russell County, AL, to the late Wilmer V. Huguley, Sr. and Annie C. Huguley. She was a member of Silver Run Baptist Church in Seale, AL. She was one of the founding directors of the Union Preservation Society, Inc. Nell loved cooking, especially during the holidays, she was best known for her sour dough bread, caramel cake and divinity candy. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, and making various objects and giving them away.Other than her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Fiquett, Sr. a daughter, Pat Pope, a grandson, Darrell Tommy Pope, and siblings and spouse's, W.V. (Leona), George B. (Hazel), R. Alvin Huguley, Kathleen Stewart (H.C.) and Charlotte Pope.She is survived by her two children, Thomas Morris Fiquett, Jr. and Brenda W. Fiquett, three grandchildren, Dannell Fogal (James), Ronnie Williams (Kerri) and Patrick Pope (Lois), six great grandchildren, CPL Christopher Williams (Jordan) Connor and Logan Fogal, Adam, Olivia and Luke Pope, one great great grandson, Jaxson Williams, son-in-law, Dan Pope, sister-in-law, Velma Huguley and several nieces and nephews.Our appreciation to family and friends for their support during this difficult time. A special thanks to Dr. David Celestial, Dr. Rajinder Chhokar, Dr. Stephen Beaty, Hospice, and a grateful thank you to Hospice Angels, Joyce, Yvette and Carissa.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Preservation Society, Inc, 189 Stewart Rd., Seale, AL. 36875 or to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA. 31909Due to the COVID 19, social distancing and mask are required.