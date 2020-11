Nellie B. SumbryJuly 22, 1933 - November 7, 2020Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Nellie B. Sumbry, 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 graveside at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Clarence McGruder will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.Mrs. Sumbry was born July 22, 1933 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Richard and Eloise Harris Baker. Mrs. Sumbry was a life-long member of Allen Temple A.M.E. Church and its Missionary, Choir and Usher Board.Devoted survivors include: two sons, Carlton Sumbry and Allison Sumbry; a daughter, Deliah Robinson; twelve grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends.Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com