Nellie B. Sumbry
July 22, 1933 - November 7, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Nellie B. Sumbry, 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 graveside at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Clarence McGruder will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Sumbry was born July 22, 1933 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Richard and Eloise Harris Baker. Mrs. Sumbry was a life-long member of Allen Temple A.M.E. Church and its Missionary, Choir and Usher Board.
Devoted survivors include: two sons, Carlton Sumbry and Allison Sumbry; a daughter, Deliah Robinson; twelve grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends.
