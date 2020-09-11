1/
Nellie Jean White Anderson
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Nellie Jean White
Anderson
February 7, 1932-
September 9, 2020
Wagram,, NC.- Mrs. Nellie Jean White Anderson of Wagram, NC, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a longtime resident of Phenix City, AL until she moved to Wagram NC to live with her Grandson David Haynie and his wife Tarie.
Mrs. Anderson was born February 7, 1932 in Memphis TN to the late Jessie Howard White and Annie Lou Conner White. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert (Andy) Anderson, three sons, Alan Woodward, Mark Woodward, and Roger Woodward
She is survived by three sons, David Woodward (Carol), Gary Woodward (Susan), Russell Woodward, two daughters, Paula Savage, Luanne Upton (Jerry), daughter-in-law, Teresa Land, sisters Margaret Guess and Vera Hankins and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
Nellie loved the many years she spent as a cashier at Kroger Foods, and the wonderful people she worked with at Human Performance and Rehabilitation Center (HPRC). She loved gardening, doing puzzles and spending time with family. She will be missed by all.
A private service will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in AL.
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 875-4145
