Nellie Peters

Stokes

March 7, 1932-

June 1, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Nellie Peters Stokes, 87 of Phenix City, AL passed away Saturday at the Columbus Hospice House. A Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Serving as pall bearers will be her grandsons. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Stokes was born March 7, 1932 in Slocumb, Alabama; daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Peters and Tessie V. Kirkland Peters. She was a loving mother, granny, great granny and homemaker; owner of Shady Wood Trailer Park and faithfully attended Faith Temple Assembly of God Church where she was the church bus driver for years. She loved fishing, nature walks and traveling.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Russell Morgan, Sr. and E.J. Stokes; her siblings, Himmel Peters, Dewitt Peters, Amy Chesnut, Lottie Carswell, Lovell Peters, Buck Peters and Billy Peters.

Survivors include her children, David Stokes, Sr. (Pamela) of Columbus, GA, Russell Morgan Jr. (Kimberly) of Warner Robins, GA, Brenda Jean Hruby (late husband Gary) of Phenix City, AL, Darlene Morgan Farmer (Donald) of Sevierville, TN; brother, Benjamin Franklin Peters of Graceville, FL, sister, Mary Bedgood of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, David Stokes, Jr., Russell James Morgan, Tabatha Wingo, Paul Ray Morgan, Bradley Stokes, Cheryl Lynn Castle, Renee Bigham, Lori Farmer, Emilia Farmer, Didi Barber, Justin Barnes, Jesse Barnes, Jason Barnes, 26 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 3, 2019