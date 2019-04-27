Brother Nemrod

Columbus, GA- Brother Nemrod Kendrick passed Friday, April 19, 2019 at River Towne Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, 4900 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Rev. Earnest Gordon, pastor, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. at the funeral home with Masonic Rites by the Modern Free Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. Bro. Kendrick was born October 31, 1935 in Midway, AL to the late Gertha Cox-Tolbert. He retired from Columbus Medical Center and Columbus Parks and Recreation. Bro. Kendrick was a faithful member of St. Paul AME Church, Past Worshipful Master Super Nova Lodge #052 and Associate Worthy Patron Nevolia O. Wright Chapter #886 until his health failed. He loved his church family, Modern Free Accepted Mason family and Columbus South Commons Baseball Field. Bro. Kendrick was preceded by his mother and his daughter, Pamela Kendrick. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted caregivers Dennis Lewis and Audrey McQueen; his cousins, Doris (Harold) Vincent and Mable Johnson; his wife, Johnnie Kendrick; and a host of friends.