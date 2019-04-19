Nettie L.

Pugh

November 19, 1928-

April 16, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Nettie L. Pugh, 90, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home. Interment will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 22, 2019 in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Pugh was born November 19, 1928 in Russell County, Alabama, daughter of the late George B. and Annie Mae Reneau Stephenson. She was a Jordan High School alumni and a homemaker. She was well-known for her gardening abilities and was the neighborhood mother for many in the Double Churches and Nankipooh area where she served as a school crossing guard for many years. She was loved dearly by all who knew her and will be missed beyond measure.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Pugh was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Frank Pugh, siblings, Farned Stephenson (Marguerite), Ella Mae Moller (Harry), Christine Pappafotis (Mike), Roderick "Pete" Stephenson (Theresa "Pug") and Reggie Stephenson.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Theresa), Ernie (Debbie), Steve (Judy), Barbara (David) and Sharon. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019