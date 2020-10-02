1/1
Nettie Leonard
1925 - 2020
Nettie
Leonard
December 26, 1925-
September 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Nettie Turner Leonard of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Sunday at her residence. She was 94 years of age.
One of eleven children born to the union of the late Buster and Emma Jones Turner, Mrs. Leonard was born in Brownwood, GA. She was a devout member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she served as an Usher and with the Culinary Ministry. She retired from Civil Services at Fort Benning Commissary following many years of service. Mrs. Leonard also volunteered with the Medical Center as a Candy Striper, and was a member of the Eastern Stars, PHA. Other than her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 76 years, Mr. Paul Leonard, Sr..
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: four sons, Paul Leonard, Jr. (Antoinette), Thomas J. Leonard (Vernice), Robert J. Leonard and Marvin E. Leonard; a daughter, Nettie L. Andrews; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Leonard; beloved in-laws, Robert and Vernice Leonard and Elizabeth Williams, and a host of loving grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Leonard will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Reverend Paul Berry officiating. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Nettie was a loyal friend. True in good times and in bad. She will be truly missed.
Joyce Leonard
