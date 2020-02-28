|
|
Nina Beatrice
Harris
January 27, 1936-
February 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Nina Beatrice Harris, 84, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Midtown. Funeral Service for Mrs. Harris will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 6804 Forrest Road, Columbus. Pastor James G. Davis will be officiating. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Nina B. Harris was born on January 27, 1936 to the late Pearlie & Verna Thomas in Geneva, GA. She was educated at St. James Elementary and completed Radcliff High School. Mrs. Harris was a loving housewife and a dedicated member of Welcome Baptist Church in Geneva, GA. She was also a member of Universal Ministries where she faithfully served as the "Mother of the Church." She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Harris, Sr.
Cherishing her loving memories are, five daughters, Dr. Patricia (Frank) Tuggle, Midge (Larry) Gaines, Sylvia (Mark) Buckner, Wanda Chambers and Merita Terry; two sons, Willie (Sonja) Harris and Bishop Johnny (Dorothy) Harris, Jr., 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020