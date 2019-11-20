|
|
Ninette Wilson
McDowell
December 09, 1929-
November 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ninette Wilson McDowell passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019 following a brief illness.
Ninette was born in Columbus, Georgia on December 9, 1929 to Bernard F. Wilson, Sr. and Effie Coker Wilson. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus and had lived at Covenant Woods Senior Living Community the past 5 years. Ninette was preceded in death by her brothers Bernard F. Wilson, Jr. and Raymond L. Wilson.
She was the loving and devoted wife of S. Wayne McDowell, Sr. for 49 years at the time of his death in 2000.
Ninette is survived by 3 sons: Stewart W. McDowell, Jr. (Marwen) of Charlotte, NC; Stanley K. McDowell; and Steven Mark McDowell (Pam) both of Columbus. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons.
She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
Ninette was a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother with many lifelong friends. She was adored by her family and indeed by all those who came in contact with her. She particularly enjoyed the friendships and activities at Covenant Woods and was very involved with their program of knitting hats for cancer patients.
The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Woods and Columbus Hospice, as well as the sitters and nurses who provided Ninette support and care. Memorial donations to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd., Columbus GA 31909 are suggested.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21 at Striffler Hamby 4071 Macon Rd Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Jonathan Badgett officiating. The family receiving visitors one hour prior. Internment will be private.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2019