Noah A.
King, Jr.
May 9, 1936-
February 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Noah A. King, Jr., 82, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Dozier Chapel at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, 2236 Warm Springs Road Columbus, GA. 31904 with Rev. John Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Noah was born May 9, 1936 in Andalusia, AL son of the late Noah A. King Sr., and Etta Payne King. He retired from Sears as a Salesman after 39 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member and deacon of Hilton Terrace Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Annie "Faye" Sinquefield King of Columbus, GA, daughters, Sharon Smith of Columbus, GA, Sheryl Wheeler (Rich) of Tampa, FL, sister, Darnella "Dee" Walraven (Russ) of Columbus, GA, four grandchildren, Ryan Richardson, Dominick Smith, Shawn Wheeler and Noah Wheeler.
Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Hilton Terrace Baptist Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019