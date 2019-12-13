|
Nora
Robinson Miles
January 18, 1918-
December 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Nora Robinson Miles, 101, of Columbus, GA, passed on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Minister Evelyn Long, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Robinson-Miles was born January 18, 1918 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Robinson and the late Molly Moore Robinson. She was a deaconess at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, a seamstress and a bus driver for the Russell County School System.
Survivors include her son, Freddie James Miles (Mattie); five grandchildren, Sharon Cole, Beverly Matthews, Jeffrey Cole, Lisa Miles and Daryl Miles; great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019