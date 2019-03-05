Norma Irene

Powell

October 29, 1933-

February 26, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Norma Irene Powell, 85, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home. Funeral service for Mrs. Powell will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church. Rev. Terrance Evans pastor officiating and Rev. Lamar Powell will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral procession will depart from 709 - 25th Street, Columbus at 10:15 AM. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 -5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mrs. Norma Irene Powell was born on October 29, 1933 to the late Lorraine and Isabella Echols Jackson in Blakely, GA. She was a member of Greater Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served as a Stewardess.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, a husband, Amos Powell, Sr., three daughters, Dixie Hardwick, Betty Powell and Isabella Walker (Bruce) all of Columbus; four sons, Amos Powell, Jr. (Andrea), Edward E. Powell, Dr. Eddie D. Powell all of Columbus and 1SG (ret) Lamar Powell (Maria), Stockbridge, GA; one sister, Yvonne Paul, Hallandale, FL, 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary