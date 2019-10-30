Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Norma Menefee


1949 - 2019
Norma
Menefee
November 26, 1949-
October 21, 2019
Augusta, GA- Ms. Norma Menefee, 69, of Augusta, GA passed Monday, October 21, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Steven Garrett, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Ms. Menefee was born on November 26, 1949 to Dea. Nathaniel Hawthorne Menefee and the late Annie Lee Kendrick Menefee. She was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, attended Mother Mary Mission School, a 1966 graduate of South Girard High School, graduate of Paine College and Cambridge College. She retired from the Richmond County School System after 30 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include her father, Deacon Nathaniel H. Menefee; her son, Eric C. Menefee; two sisters, Jo Ethel Price and Linda L. Menefee; three brothers, Nathaniel Menefee, Mark Steven (Michele) Menefee, and Guy Menefee; one aunt, Mrs. Mamie Menefee; two nieces, Kimberly Palmer (Gerald), and Milessa Menefee; two nephews, Mark S. Menefee, Jr. and Adam Sumbry; one great niece, Kiana Palmer, and one great nephew, Gerald Palmer, Jr.; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
