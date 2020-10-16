1/1
Norman Dallas Kuester
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Dallas
Kuester
September 18, 1942-
October 10, 2020
Newnan, GA- Norman Dallas Kuester, Jr., 78, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942, in Denver, Colorado, the son of the late Ruby Mae Patton Spires and Norman Dallas Kuester. He graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1961. He retired after a distinguished career with American Greeting Cards Corporation and Carlton Cards and made his home in Newnan, Georgia.
Norman was predeceased by his father, his mother, his daughter Kim Outlaw, and his recent wife Joyce Bonner. He is survived by his beloved companion Linda Williams, son Jeff Kuester (Pam), son-in-law Dennis Outlaw (Carla), grandchildren Brooks Kuester, Margaret Kuester, Virginia Kuester, Sims Kuester, Joseph Kuester, Emily Outlaw Shirah (Keaton), sister Carol McCarty (Jimmy), brother Linwood Spires (Dora), sister Linda Lee (Bob), nieces and nephews Kevin McCarty (Nikki), Steven McCarty, Andrew Spires (Paige), Sarah Spires Rich (Matthew), and Bryan Lee (Kristy), great-nieces and great-nephews Ellie McCarty, Ian McCarty, Jordan Spires, Colt Spires, Abigail Rich, and Micah Rich. Sandra Dominey Dawson is the mother of Norman's children Jeff and Kim.
Norman loved to laugh, and he will be missed by the many people who knew and loved him. He enjoyed cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Braves, and Atlanta Falcons. He recently remarked many times that he was happier than he had ever been as he and Linda, whom he described as his soul mate, enjoyed their lives together in Newnan. The family intends to plan a celebration of life service at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan at a later time when all can safely gather.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved