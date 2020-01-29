|
|
Norman Lange
Taylor, Sr.
November 13, 1940-
January 26, 2020
Hamilton, GA- Norman Lange Taylor, Sr., known as "Big Lange" and "Pop Pop," was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. To know him was to know true kindness and unconditional love. Born in Columbus, Georgia on November 13, 1940 at home in St. Elmo on 18th Avenue, Lange was the second son of Thomas Kimbrough Taylor, Jr. and Edith Brownie Peebles Taylor and younger brother to Thomas Kimbrough "Kim" Taylor, III, who passed away in 2015. Lange grew up and lived his entire life in Columbus and Hamilton, Georgia. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. Forever a Bulldog, Lange graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in business in 1962. In college, Lange was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, a national business fraternity. Lange served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves, followed by a successful career in purchasing and sales, including nearly 30 years at Tom's Foods. For Lange, family was paramount. In his house, there was never a shortage of love and laughter. Lange was a devoted and loving father to his children: Lange Jr. (Jared), Jodi (Paul, and previously Forrest who passed away in 2002), and his step-son Shannon (Stacy). He adored his grandchildren Taylor, Lange, Reese, Grady and Luke. And he honored and doted on his wife, Lynne, also known has "Mimi", for each day of their 31 year marriage. There was nothing Lange wouldn't do and nowhere he wouldn't go for those he loved. On the morning of January 26, 2020, Lange passed away from congestive heart failure at home. He was 79 years old. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET in the Bibb Room at The Bibb Mill Event Center (thebibbmill.com), located at 3715 First Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31904. The phone number is 706-225-9309. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to make a contribution in Lange's honor may direct it to Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home, 751 Double Churches Road, Columbus, Georgia, 31904. Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020