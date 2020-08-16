1/1
Norman S. Luton Jr.
1946 - 2020
Dr. Norman S.
Luton, Jr.
May 11, 1946-
August 9, 2020
Seale, AL- Dr. Norman S. Luton, Jr., of Seale, Alabama completed his journey in this life Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA after a brief battle with Covid-19.
Dr. Luton was born May 11, 1946 in Columbus, GA son of the late Dr. Norman S. Luton, Sr. and Kate Durham Luton. He attended Auburn University, was a graduate of The University of Alabama and The University of Alabama School of Medicine. He was Board Certified by The American College of Surgeons, a member of The Southeastern Surgical Congress, The Medical Association State of Alabama, past member of The American Medical Association, Medical Association State of Georgia, Muscogee County Medical Society and The Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons.
He is survived by his devoted wife Sonja Lewis Luton (Lou) of Seale, AL and his 5 children; Douglas Graham Luton of Cookeville, TN; Christan Rae Ann Edwards of Phenix City, AL; Marcus Roy Luton of Phenix City, AL; Robert James Parker and wife Rebecca of Dunwoody, GA; Ashlee Elizabeth Luton of Phenix City, AL; a sister Patricia Murphy, three grandchildren, Gabriel Luton, Corrin Luton and James Luton; Adam Wilson of Phenix City, AL who was like a son to him.
Dr. Luton was a native son to Phenix City, AL and after completing his medical training chose to return home to serve the people of this area. In a manner started by his father he worked tirelessly for the delivery of health care to this community for 36 years. He practiced surgery with the same intense perfectionism that he applied to all parts of his life. His love for animals-including people-was his trademark. In all things in his life; work, hobbies, family and faith he applied the same intense love. His humor and compassion were characteristics that endeared him to patients and medical personnel alike. He believed in his God, his family, his country and in telling the truth in every situation.
While his physical presence will be missed his ideals and exploits will continue in the many "Luton stories" shared by friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home, in Phenix City. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The family will be present 1 hour prior to the service for visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Saddened to hear Norman jr passed away. Last time U saw him was when came to his dad's office showing all us ladies his his first medical bag where I worked for seventeen years. He was so proud of that bag! Will pray for Pat and his entire family. Barbara Clark Hinson Farrier
Barbara Farrier
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 13, 2020
Doc, your in heaven and GOD had a pasture waiting for you ! How lucky you are this day to see his son , Jesus . I was so blessed to work with you .
Jamie Marriott
Coworker
