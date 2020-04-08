|
|
Odessa L.
Caldwell
August 29, 1938-
April 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Odessa Lokey Caldwell of Columbus transitioned home Sunday at 81 years of age.
The daughter of the late Dessie Mitchell Thomas, Mrs. Caldwell was born in Russell County, AL and attended the William H. Spencer High School. She was a devout member of St. Paul AME Church where she served diligently as a Stewardess. She retired from the Muscogee County School system following 10 years in culinary services with Fort Middle School. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Horace Lokey, Joseph Thomas, James Thomas and Annie P. Hatchett. Survivors include: her husband of 48 years, Mr. James Caldwell, Sr.; four sons, James Caldwell, Jr. (Angela), Melvin Caldwell (Sonja), Gregory Caldwell and Marcus Caldwell; two daughters, Carether Calloway (Richard) and Sandra Patrick (Johnny); six grandchildren, LaShonda (Bercary), Jessica, Melvin, Jr., Anthony, Malik, Gavin and Jermaine; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Amy Rowell, Ola M. McCoy (Jeff) and Diane Hall; two in-laws, Susan Johnson (Buddy) and Willie H. Caldwell (Frances); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Private burial for Mrs. Caldwell. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2020