Offa Shivers
McCollum
December 28, 1928-
August 14, 2019
Highland, MD- Died peacefully at home Aug. 14. Resident of Highland, MD and St. Thomas, USVI.
Born 28 Dec 1928, in Hazlehurst, MS to O.S. McCollum and Josephine Ellis. Attended Marion Military Inst. and West Point. Served in the Army – an honor graduate from the Infantry School and Armored School. Discharged as 1st Lt in 1953. Earned a B.S. in civil engineering from Georgia Tech in 1954.
As an engineer, VP, or Pres. at Wright Contracting Co., Oman-Farnsworth-Wright, and Chesapeake Construction (his own company), Shivers built air bases and roads in the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Virgin Islands and southeast U.S. While living in Karachi, he met Nancy Gray, a Foreign Service secretary. They were married in Sept. 1960 and settled in Maryland.
Devoted alumnus of Marion Military Institute. Served on MMI Board of Trustees and Advisors for 20 years. Past Chairman of the Nominating and Investment Committees. Avid supporter and Lifetime Member of MMI Alumni Brigade. Served as a director of the Maryland Highway Contractors Association (now MTBMA) and was pres. of the organization from 1995 to 1998. Active member and past board pres. of the Izaak Walton League in Damascus, MD.
Preceded in death by parents, O.S. McCollum, Sr. and Josephine Ellis McCollum Jordan, son David Ellis McCollum, step-father C. Dexter Jordan, Sr., step-brother C. Dexter Jordan, Jr., brother-in-law John R. Shuman, and cousin Hal R. Ellis III.
Survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Nancy G. McCollum; children O.S. McCollum III (June), Eugene William McCollum (Kathy), and Nancy Carolyn McCollum; grandsons Will and Chris; sister Josephine Laurine Shuman; step-brother Thornton F. Jordan; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial BBQ planned for Sept. 28th in MD. Interment in Marion, AL in Nov. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MMI Foundation (marionmilitary.edu/give/) or to Gilchrist Hospice Care (www.gilchristcares.org).
