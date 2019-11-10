Home

Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Marion, AL Cemetery
308 E. Lafayette St.
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
200 Fairway Drive
Offa Shivers McCollum


1928 - 2019
Offa Shivers McCollum Obituary
Offa Shivers
McCollum
December 28, 1928-
August 14, 2019
Highland, Maryland- A burial service will be held at the Marion, AL cemetery, 308 E. Lafayette St., at noon (Central Time), on Saturday, November 16. A reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. at 200 Fairway Drive.
Shivers was born 28 Dec 1928 in Hazlehurst, MS to O.S. McCollum and Josephine Ellis. He attended Marion Military Institute and West Point. He served in the Army and was an honor graduate from the Infantry School and Armored School. He later earned a B.S. in civil engineering from Georgia Tech and worked for Wright Contracting Co., then later formed his own company in Maryland. He served on the Board of Trustees of Marion Military Institute for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, O.S. McCollum, Sr. and Josephine Ellis McCollum Jordan, son David Ellis McCollum, step-father C. Dexter Jordan, Sr., step-brother C. Dexter Jordan, Jr., brother-in-law John R. Shuman, and cousin Hal R. Ellis III.
He is survived by his wife Nancy G. McCollum; children O.S. McCollum III (June), Eugene William McCollum (Kathy), and Nancy Carolyn McCollum; grandsons Will and Chris; sister Josephine Laurine Shuman; step-brother Thornton F. Jordan; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MMI Foundation (marionmilitary.edu/give/) or to Gilchrist Hospice Care (www.gilchristcares.org).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
