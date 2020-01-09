Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
M. L. Harris United Methodist Church
Ola M. Alexander


1944 - 2020
Ola M. Alexander Obituary
Ola M.
Alexander
November 7, 1944-
January 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ola M. Alexander transitioned home on Sunday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 75 years of age.
Lovingly known as "Sue" by family and friends, Mrs. Alexander was born in Kissimmee, FL to the late Grady and Hattie Wilson.
She obtained her formal education within the Kissimmee School District, and was a 1967 graduate of Tuskegee Institute where she obtained her BS degree in Secondary Education. She received her Vocational Certificate from the University of GA in 1976 and her Specialist Certification from Columbus State University in 1977. Mrs. Alexander taught in Hancock, Stewart and Harris Counties, retiring following 30 plus years of dedicated service from Harris County High School. She was a very active member of M. L. Harris United Methodist Church where she served as the Historian, President of the United Methodist Women, the Pastoral Relations Committee, and was a former member of the Choir. She also served as a member of the Muscogee and Harris Counties Retired Educators Associations, the Tuskegee Alumni Club, Model Club, the Mr. and Mrs. Club, Just a Few and Sombre' Chasers Bridge Clubs, as well as, several other social and civic organizations.
She was a Life Member of the Columbus, GA Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her husband of 51 years, MSG (Ret) Charles Alexander; one son, Dr. Carlos D. Alexander, Sr. (Major, U. S. Army), and wife, Lolieta; three grandchildren, Alexia I. Alexander, Carlos "Chazz" Alexander, II and Joy Feild; a brother, Buddy Thomas; beloved god-children, Dr. Cathy Cook and Dr. Henry Cook II; devoted friends, Dr. and Mrs. Henry (Mamie) Cook, Sr.; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Alexander will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 noon at the M. L. Harris United Methodist Church with Rev. Donald Mathis, pastor officiating. Visitation will begin Friday at 1:00 p.m. with an Omega Celebration at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 9, 2020
