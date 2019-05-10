Home

Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
1605 3rd Avenue
Columbus, GA 31902
(706) 327-9293
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
1605 3rd Avenue
Columbus, GA 31902
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Sweet Home Baptist Church
210 Box Springs Road
Box Springs, GA
Interment
Following Services
Wright Cemetery,
Box Springs, GA
Ollie Mae Bronson


Ollie Mae Bronson Obituary
Ollie Mae
Bronson
April 5, 1944-
May 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ollie Mae Bronson 75, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12:00Noon Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 210 Box Springs Road, Box Springs, GA with the Rev. G.F. Briscoe, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Wright Cemetery, Box Springs, GA according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Bronson was born April 5, 1944 in Box Springs, GA to the union of the late Robert L. and Minnie Daniels Sparks. She was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church serving as Usher, Church Secretary, Mother of the Church, Deaconess and the Missionary Ministry. Mrs. Bronson was a 1962 graduate of Ruth Carter High School, Talbotton, GA, Treasurer of her community Neighborhood Watch and retired as Food Service Manager from the Growing Room in 2004. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her sons, Lewis(Jacqueline) Bronson, Jr., Timothy L. Bronson and Jeremiah A. Bronson; brothers, John W.(Julia)Sparks, Box Springs, GA and Robert Sparks, Jr., Columbus, GA; brothers in law, Willie J. Mathis, Box Springs, GA and Rev. Ralph Mathews, Box Springs, GA; grandchildren, Nashemia Bronson, Lewis Bronson III and Timothy A. Bronson and a host of nieces, cousins, other loving family and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019
