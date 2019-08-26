|
Omar J.
Moore
October 6, 1930-
August 24, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Omar J. Moore, 88, of Smiths Station, AL passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Pike Road, AL.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Daniel Mims, Douglas Mims and Rev. Barry Danner officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm EDT, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Moore was born in Covington County, AL, son of the late Oscar T. Moore and Velma Rebecca Kelley Moore. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Moore started cutting hair while in the Army and upon returning home, owned and operated Omar's Barber Shop. He cut hair in the area for over 65 years. Mr. Moore also worked as a Supervisor for Sunshine Biscuits, where he retired with over 35 years of service. He was in the Ruritan Club of Smiths Station for over 40 years and was a founding member. Additionally, Mr. Moore was a long time member of First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City, AL. He enjoyed hunting and traveling, but above all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Edna Mae Keller Moore; two daughters, Dorothy Mims and husband Don of Wetumpka, AL and Gail Moore Walker and husband Steve of Preston, GA; a brother, Hollie T. Moore and wife Winona of Phenix City, AL; four grandchildren, Jatoma Gail Hudson (Eddy), Melisa Wright, Daniel Mims (Krystal) and Douglas Mims (Mandie); eleven great-grandchildren; several other extended family and many caring friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.vancebrooksfunealhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019