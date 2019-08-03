Home

Cornerstone Church of God
7701 Lloyd Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church of God
7701 Lloyd Road
Columbus, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church of God
7701 Lloyd Road
Columbus, GA
Onzell "Bea" Starns


1932 - 2019
Onzell "Bea" Starns Obituary
Onzell "Bea"
Starns
01/12/1932-
08/01/2019
Columbus, Ga.- Onzell "Bea" Starns, 87, of Columbus, Ga. went to be with her sweet Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 01, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Church of God 7701 Lloyd Road, Columbus, Ga. 31909 with Rev. Tommy Bradford officiating. A private interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory and also from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the church.
Mrs. Starns was born in Blount County, Al. to the late Gladys and Daniel Oden. She lived her early life in Gadsden, Al. where she met Otto Wayne Starns and married in 1949. "Aunt Bea" attended Gadsden Business College and moved to Columbus with "Uncle Wayne" in 1964. She retired after 27 years with Civil Service as a Property Inventory Clerk in Ft. Benning. Bea was a proud charter member of Cornerstone Church of God in Columbus and is loved by everyone who knows her. She was a true testament to her faith and was also known for the best homemade "BANANA PUDDIN".
Other than her parents, Mrs. Starns was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Otto Wayne Starns, and brothers, Worthie, Iris, Everett, Lewis and Buford.
Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Register, son, Greg Starns (Theresa) all of Columbus, Ga., sisters, Ruth Marslender and Jean McDill (Ellis) of Ohatchee, Al., grandchildren, Donnie Slocumb of Budord, SC., Misty Starns Sidebottom of Independence, MO., David and Samuel Terrell of Columbus, Ga., 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many close friends that she loved dearly.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Cornerstone Church of God 7701 Lloyd Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 or House of Heroes, Inc. 1225 Webster Ave. Columbus, Ga. 31901
Those who wish may sigh the online guest book at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2019
