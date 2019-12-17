|
Ora Erlene
Powell
April 30, 1932 -
December 15, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Ora Erlene Powell, 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was the matriarch of her family, she will be greatly missed.
Ora Erlene Jernigan Powell was born on April 30, 1932 in White Plains, Georgia to the late Lillian Roberts Jernigan and Henry Moyston Jernigan. She moved to the Columbus area around the age of five where she graduated from Jordan Vocational High. Oralene as most knew her was married to the late James Thomas Powell, they were married for 63 years. She assisted Jimmy in his business at Reid Furniture Company, her most important job title was as a Wife to Jimmy and Mom to her three loving daughters, Rita, Candi, and Jan. Oralene was Christian by faith and a long time member of Central Christian Church of Columbus. She was a true southern lady who took time to care for her family and those around her, she was compassionate about her love of church and family.
She leaves her legacy to be cherished to her loving daughters: Rita Jane (David Nance of Midland, Candi Morast of Upatoi and Janet Leigh (Jonathan) Stewart of Fortson; her seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia with Reverend Tom Stephenson and Reverend Steve Womack officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. A private family burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery after the service. Flowers are accepted, if one wishes memorial donations can be made to Central Christian Church, 7775 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909 or to Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 17, 2019