|
|
Osburn
Jackson
December 31, 1951-
February 28, 2020
Seale, AL- Mr. Osburn "Rooster" "OJ", Jackson, 68, of Seale, AL passed Friday, February 28, 2020 in Seale, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Friendship #3 Baptist Church, Hurstboro, AL with Rev. Thomas Gathwright, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jackson was born December 31, 1951 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Clinton Jackson and the late Martha Jackson. He was a truck driver and owner of Jackson Express, LLC.
Survivors include two sisters, Cora Young (Samester) and Mattie Smith (Edward) both of Chicago, IL; one brother, Walter M. Jackson, Chicago, IL; one sister-in-law, Gertrude Jackson, Hurtsboro, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020