|
|
(Ret) OSCM Bradford
Lyles
April 12, 1953-
November 19, 2019
San Diego , CA- (Ret) OSCM Bradford Leon Lyles, 66, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Phenix City, AL, passed Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, Pastor, officiating and Pastor Willie Lyles, Eulogist. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, December 2, 2019 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lyles was born on April 12, 1953 in Phenix City, Alabama to the late George and the late Recia Lyles. He was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, served in the United States Navy for 24 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Bree (Mayatta) Ndiaye and Victoria Lyles; two brothers, George (Martha) Lyles and Isaac (Tanisha) Dickerson; four sisters, Julana (Adrain) Toney, Tabitha (Eric) McClary, Angela Dickerson and Ida Dickerson; two grandchildren, Malik and Marieme Ndiaye; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019