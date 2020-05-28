Osie Whitter
1952 - 2020
Osie
Whitter
August 23, 1952-
May 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Osie Whitter, 67, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Public visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Whitter was born August 23, 1952 in Ocolo, FL to the late John Whitter and the late Willie Mae Whitter. He served in the United States Army and National Guard and he retired from Cagle's.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Whitter; his children, Octavia Downing and Johnathan Whitter; two grandchildren; one brother, Zinmon Whitter and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
