Osie
Whitter
August 23, 1952-
May 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Osie Whitter, 67, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Public visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Whitter was born August 23, 1952 in Ocolo, FL to the late John Whitter and the late Willie Mae Whitter. He served in the United States Army and National Guard and he retired from Cagle's.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Whitter; his children, Octavia Downing and Johnathan Whitter; two grandchildren; one brother, Zinmon Whitter and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Whitter
August 23, 1952-
May 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Osie Whitter, 67, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Public visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Whitter was born August 23, 1952 in Ocolo, FL to the late John Whitter and the late Willie Mae Whitter. He served in the United States Army and National Guard and he retired from Cagle's.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Whitter; his children, Octavia Downing and Johnathan Whitter; two grandchildren; one brother, Zinmon Whitter and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2020.