Ossie
Pickard
February 6, 1939-
February 10, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Ossie Lee Pickard, 80, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Ellis Full Gospel Church, Marvin, AL with Bishop James Fears, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2018 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Pickard was born February 6, 1939 in Salem, AL to the late O.C. Pickard and the late Eddie Love Moffett Pickard. He was a member of St. Ellis Full Gospel Church and retired from Superior Tires, Columbus, GA.
His survivors are his wife, Osie Pearl Pickard of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Rickey Fears of Pembroke Pines, FL; Scotty (Tiffany) Hood of Columbus, GA and Jeffery James of Phenix City, AL; two daughters, Jean Ann (Robert) Williams of Phenix City, AL and Patricia Hood of Crawford, AL; one sister, Mary (Ezekiel) Fears of Seale, AL; two brothers, Carleton Pickard of Salem, AL and Patrick (Loretta) Pickard of Phenix City, AL; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019