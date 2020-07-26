1/1
Oswald Millard McCrory
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oswald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oswald Millard
McCrory
August 24, 1946-
July 24, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- On Friday July 24, 2020, Oswald Millard McCrory of Ellerslie, Georgia Husband, Father and Grandfather lost his battle with cancer at the age of 73 at the Columbus Hospice House. The family will receive friends at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, in Columbus Ga on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. Interment will be at the Excel Cemetery, Excel, Ala on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 12 pm. (EST)
Oswald was born on August 24, 1946 in Repton, AL to Lucian & Vertis Oswald McCrory. He graduated from Jordon High School in Columbus, GA in 1965, received a Bachelors from Troy State University in 1986 and a was member of the Ellerslie United Methodist Church. Mr. McCrory worked as a Medical Technologist for the Henry Jackson foundation, Martin Army Hospital and the U.S. Army. While stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey, he met and married the love of his life for over 42 years, Rose Marie Rybas.
With a joy of reading and watching old mysteries, especially Perry Mason. Oswald also enjoyed working around his farm by raising goats, chickens, donkeys, geese, and ducks as well as tending a garden. He always enjoyed showing anyone who would come by around the farm. He was known for his wicked sense of humor, brutal honesty and quick wit. He often joked 'I Feel So Unnecessary', especially after a large meal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Rose Marie. He is survived by his sons Timothy 'Tod' McCrory (Clare) of Ellerslie GA, Thaddeus McCrory of Columbus, GA, and his daughters Anis-Chez Harper (Donald) of Waverly Hall, GA Helen Smisek (Mike) of Columbus, GA. Five grandchildren Morgan Martin McCrory of Auburn AL, Margaret and Mary Harper of Waverly Hall, GA, Joshua McCrory of Waverly Hall, GA, and Rosie Smisek of Columbus, GA as well as his brother Bob McCrory (Judy) of Waverly Hall, GA and his Sister Kathy Brock (John) of Columbus, GA, as well as a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Ellerslie United Methodist Church, Attn.; Building Fund, PO BOX 236, Ellerslie, GA 31807 or Beulah Camp Meeting 798 Beulah Camp Road
Excel, AL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Interment
12:00 PM
Excel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved