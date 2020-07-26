Oswald MillardMcCroryAugust 24, 1946-July 24, 2020COLUMBUS, GA- On Friday July 24, 2020, Oswald Millard McCrory of Ellerslie, Georgia Husband, Father and Grandfather lost his battle with cancer at the age of 73 at the Columbus Hospice House. The family will receive friends at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, in Columbus Ga on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. Interment will be at the Excel Cemetery, Excel, Ala on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 12 pm. (EST)Oswald was born on August 24, 1946 in Repton, AL to Lucian & Vertis Oswald McCrory. He graduated from Jordon High School in Columbus, GA in 1965, received a Bachelors from Troy State University in 1986 and a was member of the Ellerslie United Methodist Church. Mr. McCrory worked as a Medical Technologist for the Henry Jackson foundation, Martin Army Hospital and the U.S. Army. While stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey, he met and married the love of his life for over 42 years, Rose Marie Rybas.With a joy of reading and watching old mysteries, especially Perry Mason. Oswald also enjoyed working around his farm by raising goats, chickens, donkeys, geese, and ducks as well as tending a garden. He always enjoyed showing anyone who would come by around the farm. He was known for his wicked sense of humor, brutal honesty and quick wit. He often joked 'I Feel So Unnecessary', especially after a large meal.He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Rose Marie. He is survived by his sons Timothy 'Tod' McCrory (Clare) of Ellerslie GA, Thaddeus McCrory of Columbus, GA, and his daughters Anis-Chez Harper (Donald) of Waverly Hall, GA Helen Smisek (Mike) of Columbus, GA. Five grandchildren Morgan Martin McCrory of Auburn AL, Margaret and Mary Harper of Waverly Hall, GA, Joshua McCrory of Waverly Hall, GA, and Rosie Smisek of Columbus, GA as well as his brother Bob McCrory (Judy) of Waverly Hall, GA and his Sister Kathy Brock (John) of Columbus, GA, as well as a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Ellerslie United Methodist Church, Attn.; Building Fund, PO BOX 236, Ellerslie, GA 31807 or Beulah Camp Meeting 798 Beulah Camp RoadExcel, AL.