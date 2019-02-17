Reverend Otho

Cooley

October 9, 1948-

February 14, 2019

Columbus, GA- Reverend Otho Lee Cooley, age 70, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on

Thursday, February 14, 2019. Reverend Cooley was born October 9, 1948 in Beaumont, Texas to his late parents, Daisy Norris Cooley and Luther Guy Cooley.

He graduated from Southwestern Bible College and dedicated his life to serving

God and others. After his marriage to his precious wife Janice they became missionaries for 37 years, first to the American Indians, then serving 18 years in the Philippines before returning to the United States. Reverend Cooley was a dedicated student and gifted teacher and preacher of Scripture. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and watching the Georgia Bull Dawgs. He lived what he preached, taught his family to love unconditionally and give forgiveness as they carry on his legacy of faithfulness and service to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Reverend Cooley is survived by his wife, Janice Cooley; daughter Elizabeth Gail Sheppard; son-in-law, Scott Sheppard; daughter, Rebecca Lee Sizemore; son-in-law, Thomas Sizemore; granddaughters Kaitlin Sheppard and Cara Calderon-Calero; husband Bismarck; brother Thomas Henry Cooley; wife Valerie; nephew, Shannon Thomas Cooley; wife Misty; other family members and a host of brothers and sisters in Christ.

A visitation for family and friends for Reverend Cooley will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Reverend Cooley's life will occur Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11:00 AM at Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 5350 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA 31904, followed by interment at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Reverend Chuck Griffith and Reverend Mike McBride will officiate.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Cooley family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary