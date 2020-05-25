Otis
Hinton, Jr.
February 1, 1942-
May 19, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Otis Hinton, Jr., 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Public visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hinton was born February 1, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late Otis Hinton, Sr. and the late Mary Williams Hinton. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Boral Bricks after 43 years.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Mae Hinton; two daughters, Wanda (Willie) Hinton-Cotton and Kimberly Savonne (Anthony II) Hinton-Poole; two sons, Stanley Lamark (Karen) Hinton, Steven Darryl (Carla) Hinton; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two aunts, Era Mae Johnson and Erma Hinton; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hinton, Jr.
February 1, 1942-
May 19, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Otis Hinton, Jr., 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Public visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hinton was born February 1, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late Otis Hinton, Sr. and the late Mary Williams Hinton. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Boral Bricks after 43 years.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Mae Hinton; two daughters, Wanda (Willie) Hinton-Cotton and Kimberly Savonne (Anthony II) Hinton-Poole; two sons, Stanley Lamark (Karen) Hinton, Steven Darryl (Carla) Hinton; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two aunts, Era Mae Johnson and Erma Hinton; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 25, 2020.