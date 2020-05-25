Otis Hinton Jr.
1942 - 2020
Otis
Hinton, Jr.
February 1, 1942-
May 19, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Otis Hinton, Jr., 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Public visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hinton was born February 1, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late Otis Hinton, Sr. and the late Mary Williams Hinton. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Boral Bricks after 43 years.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Mae Hinton; two daughters, Wanda (Willie) Hinton-Cotton and Kimberly Savonne (Anthony II) Hinton-Poole; two sons, Stanley Lamark (Karen) Hinton, Steven Darryl (Carla) Hinton; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two aunts, Era Mae Johnson and Erma Hinton; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
MAY
26
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
May 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
