Lonnie
Luckerson
Owner of Lonnie's Market
October 20, 1925 -
March 7, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Lonnie Luckerson, 94, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating and Rev. Ernest Sneed IV, eulogist. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Luckerson was born October 20, 1965 in Phenix City, AL to the late Frazier Luckerson and the late Elizabeth Nickerson Doctor. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Luckerson; seven children, Abraham Luckerson (Linda), Ronnie Luckerson (Sylvia), Debbie Long, Sandy Cofield (Alex), Vickie Perry (Elijah), Gloria Sanders and Dennis Vaughn; one sister, Lessie B. Ford; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 7 great- great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2020