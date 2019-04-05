|
|
Ozie Robert
Gay, Sr.
August 14, 1935-
April 1, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Ozie Robert Gay, 83, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Gay was born August 14, 1935 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Ozie Gay and Hattie Austin. He was a member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church. He had worked for Well Dairies and for Piggly Wiggly as a Produce Manager. Mr. Gay also worked for Muscogee County School District as a Bus Driver for 49 years and owned Gator's Lawn Care Service. His survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Martha J. Gay, two sons, Ozie (Martha) Robert Gay, Jr. and Phillip Gay; three daughters, Alora Gay, Terry Gay and Anito Gay; a devoted grandson, Kenneth Frank Mathis, Jr. and a host grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Preferred Care Hospice and a devoted CNA, Liz.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019