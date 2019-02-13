Pamela Rosmary

Friend

12/04/1932-

02/08/2019

Columbus, GA- Pamela Rosemary Friend, 86, of Columbus, GA died peacefully at her residence Friday, February 08, 2019.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA. Those so desiring, can meet at the funeral home at 1:00PM and go in procession to the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Friend was born December 04, 1932 in Horndon-on-the-Hill, Essex, England daughter of the late Earnest Edward William Coe and Edith Agnes Archer Coe . Mrs. Friend was also preceded in death by a son, Barry Friend. She was the wife of the late Howard Friend for 39 years. Mrs. Friend was active at the South Columbus Senior Center where she enjoyed being with and making new friends. She loved working in her yard and never saw a flower she did not like. We will remember her servants heart. Mrs. Friend truly lived up to her name, "Friend", serving people and enjoying the interaction with every person she served.

Survivors include her daughter, Leslie Champion (Joe) Ellerslie, GA; son, Clyde Friend, GA; two siblings, Johnny Coe (Valerie) and Brenda Mann (Barry) all of Brentwood, Essex, England; one granddaughter, Heather Champion (James), Columbus, GA; two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Gracie; her companion, Bud, an African Grey Parrot; numerous other family members and friends in the States and England also survive.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019