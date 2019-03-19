|
Patricia Ann
Holland
June 16, 1944-
March 16, 2019
Eufaula, AL.- Mrs. Patricia Ann Holland, 74, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home in Eufaula.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Born June 16, 1944, Mrs. Holland was the daughter of the late Seymour S. and Lidia Jane Faulk Newman.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years: Floyd Holland, of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Wanda Holland Hall of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 granddaughter: Brandi Roland of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 great grand-daughter: Jada Roland of Eufaula, Alabama.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Roland, Frank Daniels, Robert Wiggins, Jay Parmer, Morgan Parmer and Greg Tucker.
