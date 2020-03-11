|
Patricia Ann
Johnson
January 11, 1949-
March 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Patricia Ann Johnson, 71, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, March 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. EST, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Oscar B. Days, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Patricia Ann Johnson was born in Columbus, GA to Hattie Louise Colbert and the late James Colbert Sr. She was a 1967 graduate of Spencer High School, attended Columbus College, worked for the Juvenile and Superior Courts in Columbus, GA and owned the House of Vittles Restaurant.
Survivors include her mother, Hattie L. Colbert; husband, retired CMSGT. Jimmie Johnson; one daughter Torri Johnson; one son, Brandon Johnson (Natasha); one granddaughter, Taylor Elise Johnson; five siblings, Connie Lightner (Isaiah), Myrtis Temple, Bobby Colbert (Gwendolyn), Alfonso Colbert, James Colbert Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2020