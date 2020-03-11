Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364

Patricia Ann Johnson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Johnson Obituary
Patricia Ann
Johnson
January 11, 1949-
March 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Patricia Ann Johnson, 71, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, March 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. EST, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Oscar B. Days, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Patricia Ann Johnson was born in Columbus, GA to Hattie Louise Colbert and the late James Colbert Sr. She was a 1967 graduate of Spencer High School, attended Columbus College, worked for the Juvenile and Superior Courts in Columbus, GA and owned the House of Vittles Restaurant.
Survivors include her mother, Hattie L. Colbert; husband, retired CMSGT. Jimmie Johnson; one daughter Torri Johnson; one son, Brandon Johnson (Natasha); one granddaughter, Taylor Elise Johnson; five siblings, Connie Lightner (Isaiah), Myrtis Temple, Bobby Colbert (Gwendolyn), Alfonso Colbert, James Colbert Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -