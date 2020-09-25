1/1
Patricia Ann Smith
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann
Smith
January 12, 1943-
September 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Patricia Ann Smith, 77, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, September 21, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor J.C. Fryer, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Smith was born January 12, 1943 in Russell County, Alabama to the late Cody Phillips and the late Sarah Jackson. She was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church and a former employee of Fiber Optic Company.
Her survivors include five daughters, Mattie (Frederick) Thomas, Phenix City, AL, Sandra (Willie) Evans, Fayetteville, NC, Felecia Foreman, Ruthie Newsome, Phenix City, AL and Monica (Michael Newsome) Smith, Phenix City, AL; a brother, Walter (Evelyn) Jackson, Phenix City, AL; a sister, Dorothy (Jimmy) Henry, Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.the taylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
