|
|
Patricia Ann
Webb
May 7, 1955-
November 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patricia Ann Webb, age 64, of Columbus, GA passed away on November 19, 2019. The graveside service will held be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Parkhill Cemetery; a visitation will be held prior to the service, from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Patricia was born on May 7, 1955 in Hopkinsville, KY; the daughter of Hubert V. Webb and Rebecca A. Mashburn Webb. They moved to the greater Columbus area, where she graduated from Central High School, in Phenix City, AL.
Pat was a very caring lady, who always thought of others, she cared for them and served them, usually putting others needs before her own. She graciously cared for her parents as they aged and needed assistance. Pat enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends about old times, which generally lead to laughter. She also enjoyed cooking and shared her skills and talents with numerous family members. In her spare time she would enjoy watching old movies, reading, playing with her dogs. Pat was "the family member" that never forgot a birthday, she always called or sent a card.
Patricia is preceded in death by: her Mother, Rebecca and Father, Hubert; one brother Phillip Webb; one sister Elizabeth Wilks; and her Mother's parents Lucian L. Mashburn and Synthia A. Mitchell Mashburn whom she adored.
Survivors included: a brother, Jerry Gibson; five nephews, Paul Gibson, Stephen Gibson, Afred McCann, Alvin McCann, Bobby, McCann; a niece, Ruth Ann McCann; several great Nieces, great Nephews, other family members and friends of the family that will cherish her memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Webb family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019