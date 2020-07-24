Patricia
Cook-Wyatt
June 22, 1951-
July 20, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Mrs. Patricia Cook-Wyatt, 69, of Smiths Station, AL passed Monday, July 20, 2020 in Smiths Station, AL.
A private service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Tommy Davis, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Cook-Wyatt was born June 22, 1951 in Lee County, AL to Ella Francis Cook and the late Dorridge Cook, Jr. She was a 1972 graduate of Smiths Station High School, 1976 graduate of Miles College, member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and employed by Lee County Department of Human Services, Girls Inc., and Smith Station Childcare.
Survivors include her mother, Ella Francis Cook; one daughter, Crystal (Branden) Brown; four grandchildren; two God children; two brothers, LaCornia Cook and Samuel Cook; three sisters, Lula Chester, Alberta Cook and Josephine (Oscar) Willis; one sister-in-law; one aunt; special niece and caregiver, Constance Frazier and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
