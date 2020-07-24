1/1
Patricia Cook-Wyatt
1951 - 2020

Patricia
Cook-Wyatt
June 22, 1951-
July 20, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Mrs. Patricia Cook-Wyatt, 69, of Smiths Station, AL passed Monday, July 20, 2020 in Smiths Station, AL.
A private service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Tommy Davis, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Cook-Wyatt was born June 22, 1951 in Lee County, AL to Ella Francis Cook and the late Dorridge Cook, Jr. She was a 1972 graduate of Smiths Station High School, 1976 graduate of Miles College, member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and employed by Lee County Department of Human Services, Girls Inc., and Smith Station Childcare.
Survivors include her mother, Ella Francis Cook; one daughter, Crystal (Branden) Brown; four grandchildren; two God children; two brothers, LaCornia Cook and Samuel Cook; three sisters, Lula Chester, Alberta Cook and Josephine (Oscar) Willis; one sister-in-law; one aunt; special niece and caregiver, Constance Frazier and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bernice Roberson Hawkins
Friend
July 24, 2020
Nuddie was the most loving and caring person anyone could ever meet. She had a HEART that was just pure GOLD. I am going to miss my Beautiful sister. She always kept me laughing at her and Rose. My sister Rose is so heartbroken right now and she is going to miss her friend/sister sooooo much. REST IN PEACE MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. I LOVE YOU AND YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN MY HEART.
Doris Franklin
Family
