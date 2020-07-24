Nuddie was the most loving and caring person anyone could ever meet. She had a HEART that was just pure GOLD. I am going to miss my Beautiful sister. She always kept me laughing at her and Rose. My sister Rose is so heartbroken right now and she is going to miss her friend/sister sooooo much. REST IN PEACE MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. I LOVE YOU AND YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN MY HEART.

Doris Franklin

