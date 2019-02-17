Patricia E.

Jenkins

July 5, 1940-

February 5, 2019

Salem, AL- Patricia E. Jenkins, 78, of Salem, AL passed away peacefully early Friday morning, February 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am EST on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Dr. Kevin Calhoun officiating. Interment will follow at Crawford Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 am to 11:00 am EST prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Jenkins was born on July 5, 1940 in Opelika, AL, daughter of the late Tom Eckles and Elizabeth Jenkins Eckles. She was a graduate of Beauregard High School. She worked several places, the last being Lee County Board of Education at Smiths Station High School. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Willie Carl Jenkins, Jr., and her grandparents, J. E. and Maude Eckles and Will and Quinni Jenkins, and a daughter-in-law, Owena Jenkins.

She is survived by her two sons, Charles R. Jenkins, and Timothy Wayne Jenkins and wife Nancy, a wonderful granddaughter, Paige Ivie Jenkins, one sister, Sara Tom Story and husband Larry, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, and a special caregiver Ann Gary.