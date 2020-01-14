Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Patricia Garnto Obituary
Patricia
Garnto
December 1, 1935-
January 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Patricia Garnto, 84, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Burial to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Patricia was born on December 1, 1935 in Monroe, LA to the late Samuel Rasberry and Gladys White Rasberry. Her bachelor's degree in secretarial science served her well. She worked at Tom's Foods and retired after 25 years of service.
Patricia was preceded in death by Carl, her husband of 27 years. Survivors include her daughters, Carla White (Michael) of Columbus and Michele Garnto of Columbus, 3 grandchildren, Dawn Bailey (Michael), Braxton Harris and Braydon Harris and one great grandchild, Hunter Bailey.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA. 31909.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 14, 2020
