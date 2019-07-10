Patricia L.

McKemie

02/16/1961-

07/07/2019

Phenix City, AL- Patricia L. McKemie, 58, of Smith Station, AL died at Columbus Hospice House Sunday, July 07, 2019 surrounded by family.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday July 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. McKemie was born February 16, 1961 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late James Satterwhite and Avis Prince Satterwhite. She was a homemaker, awesome Maw Maw and enjoyed making arts and crafts for her family and friends. Maw Maw was all about her grandchildren. They were her world. She attended as many events they were in as possible, along with spoiling them.

Mrs. McKemie was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Larry Satterwhite.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Richard "Ricky" McKemie, Phenix City, AL; four children, Jamie Brown (James), Tracie Adams (Robert), Joseph Adams (Catlin) and James Adams (Whitney); two sisters, Anne Wright (Russell) and Bobbie Couch (Roy); three brothers, Elmer Satterwhite (Doris), Russell Satterwhite and Tommy Satterwhite; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; special niece, Sheila Alexander and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her memory to the .

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019