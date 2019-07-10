Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
Patricia L. McKemie


1961 - 2019
Patricia L. McKemie Obituary
Patricia L.
McKemie
02/16/1961-
07/07/2019
Phenix City, AL- Patricia L. McKemie, 58, of Smith Station, AL died at Columbus Hospice House Sunday, July 07, 2019 surrounded by family.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday July 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. McKemie was born February 16, 1961 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late James Satterwhite and Avis Prince Satterwhite. She was a homemaker, awesome Maw Maw and enjoyed making arts and crafts for her family and friends. Maw Maw was all about her grandchildren. They were her world. She attended as many events they were in as possible, along with spoiling them.
Mrs. McKemie was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Larry Satterwhite.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Richard "Ricky" McKemie, Phenix City, AL; four children, Jamie Brown (James), Tracie Adams (Robert), Joseph Adams (Catlin) and James Adams (Whitney); two sisters, Anne Wright (Russell) and Bobbie Couch (Roy); three brothers, Elmer Satterwhite (Doris), Russell Satterwhite and Tommy Satterwhite; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; special niece, Sheila Alexander and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her memory to the .
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrookfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019
