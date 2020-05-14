Patricia

Livingston

February 10, 1931 -

May 9, 2020

Columbus, GA- Patricia Murphy Livingston, aged 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at her assisted care facility in Alpharetta, GA after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Miss Patsy, as many always knew her, was born February 10, 1931 to the late Clarence and Myrtle Murphy in Columbus, GA., one of 6 children. She is survived by 2 sisters, Barbara Jean Wyrosdick of Columbus, GA and Faye Bailey of Griffin, GA. Preceding her in death is her sister, Inez Faulk of Hawkinsville, GA and 2 brothers, Clarence "Sonny" Murphy, Jr. and Charles Murphy, both of Columbus.

Patsy was married to Al Livingston for 55 wonderful years prior to his death in 2006. Together they had 3 children, Michael "Mickey" Livingston, of Phoenix, Arizona, Cindy Farley (husband Steve Farley) of Alpharetta, GA and Patrick Livingston, who died in 1987. She loved her 3 beautiful granddaughters, Amy Kathryn Farley of Avondale Estates, GA, and Michaela and Annabelle Livingston, both of Phoenix, AZ.

Miss Patsy lived her most of her life in Columbus and graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1947, working for a short time after graduation at Jordan Mills where she met her husband Al. They married in December, 1950, and began a full life together being active in many clubs and volunteer capacities. They were members in several dance clubs and enjoyed them immensely. Patsy was a Cub Scout Den Mother, school class mom, and her most cherished volunteer positions were with the Medical Center Auxiliary Board (a Pink Lady) and then as a volunteer at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Patsy was a lifelong member of Beallwood Baptist Church and served as church secretary for many years. She then went on to be the Business Office Manager at Columbus College before retiring to be with Al and enjoyed many wonderful adventures, most of which revolved around visiting family all over.

Patsy spent the last 10 years of her life in Alpharetta, Ga near her daughter Cindy and was very well cared for at her assisted care facility. She was much loved by all the staff who knew her as Miss Patsy, Patti-Pat, and PatPat.

Miss Patsy will be greatly missed by all who knew her and I know she is rejoicing with the reunion with her beloved Al and Patrick in heaven.

Due to current circumstances, there will be no service, only a burial. A memorial will be planned at a later date.





