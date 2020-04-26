Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McRae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McRae


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McRae Obituary
Patricia
McRae
February 25, 1941-
April 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Patricia Ann McRae, 79, died April 16, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus GA.
Due to the public health crisis a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Samuel Vernon officiating . A public Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.
Patricia was born on February 25, 1941 to the late Eddie Greer and Martha Wright Greer. She was a Methodist by faith and a wonderful wife and mother. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee McRae, daughter, Pamela Coleman and brother, James Greer.
Survivors include sons, Richard McRae of Columbus, GA, David McRae of Columbus GA, grandchild, Katie Hughes (Shaun) of Hamilton GA, brothers, Calvin Greer of Midland GA, Gene Greer of Warner Robins GA, Richard Greer of Ridge Manor FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -