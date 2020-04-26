|
|
Patricia
McRae
February 25, 1941-
April 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Patricia Ann McRae, 79, died April 16, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus GA.
Due to the public health crisis a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Samuel Vernon officiating . A public Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.
Patricia was born on February 25, 1941 to the late Eddie Greer and Martha Wright Greer. She was a Methodist by faith and a wonderful wife and mother. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee McRae, daughter, Pamela Coleman and brother, James Greer.
Survivors include sons, Richard McRae of Columbus, GA, David McRae of Columbus GA, grandchild, Katie Hughes (Shaun) of Hamilton GA, brothers, Calvin Greer of Midland GA, Gene Greer of Warner Robins GA, Richard Greer of Ridge Manor FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020