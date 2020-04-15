|
|
Patricia "Pat"
Rucker
November 1, 1932-
April 12, 2020
Cataula, GA- Joan Patricia "Pat" Rucker, age 87, of Cataula, Georgia passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020. In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pan¬demic, the family will hold a private graveside celebration of Pat's life. A private entombment for Pat will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Pat was born November 1, 1932 in Clayton, Georgia to Daisy Hathaway Mayes and her husband Mr. Mayes. Pat lost her husband at a very early age and raised two children on her own. She was very loving and caring of others. When she was able, she loved to attend Hamilton Baptist Church. Pat enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. Her children always made her laugh and she taught them by example to share, get along with others and always do the right thing. Pat will forever be remembered as a Caring, God fearing mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Jack Rucker; father Mr. Mayes; mother Daisy Hathaway Mayes and two sisters. She is survived by; daughter Rebecca Rucker of Cataula, Georgia; son Lance Rucker (Susett) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Candace McCrane and Jake Rucker; great-grandchild Madison McCrane; special friends Ann and Thomas Harris; other family members and many friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2020