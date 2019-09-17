|
Patricia Ruth
Thigpen
August 21, 1939-
September 15, 2019
Phenix City, AL - Patricia Ruth Thigpen, 80, formerly of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away peacefully at Coliseum Hospital in Macon, Georgia while surrounded by her husband and family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon EST, at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Highway 431 North Phenix City, AL 36867 with Rev. Alan Griffith officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thigpen was born in Phenix City, AL, the daughter of the late Jasper Thomas Pickard and Ruth Naomi Wooten Pickard. Mrs. Thigpen was retired from Ft. Benning where she worked as a Civil Servant in the Department of Finance. Mrs. Thigpen loved music and shared this love by playing the piano and organ for many years at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Phenix City. She taught piano lessons at home and inspired a love of music in both her sons. After retiring as a musician, Mrs. Thigpen turned her musical talents to singing and truly enjoyed being a part of the choir at First Baptist and Central Baptist churches in Phenix City. She was also an avid Auburn football fan and attended games as often as she could. In her later years she enjoyed catering, scrapbooking, cross stitching and genealogy but most of all, she enjoyed her time with her family and friends. Despite serious health issues, she recently was able to attend a surprise 80th Birthday celebration with her extended family and many close and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thigpen was preceded in death by her step-brother Charles Stevens and her step-mother Rebecca Stevens Pickard.
Mrs. Thigpen is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Cary Thigpen, Sr. of Macon, GA; two sons Dr. James Cary Thigpen, Jr., MD and wife Laurie of Macon, GA and Bradford Jay Thigpen Sr. and wife Vicki of Mobile, AL; a step-brother Wayne Stevens and wife Martha Sue of Ladonia, AL; seven grandchildren James Brian Thigpen, Daniel Adam Thigpen, Cary Lynne Thigpen, Benjamin Martin Thigpen, Eliza Grace Thigpen, Jennifer Brooke Thigpen and Bradford Jay Thigpen, Jr. Also left to cherish her memory are two special family members Brenda Claridy and Kandi Thomason Plinske; a special sister Jamie Jenkins Lazenby; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to make a donation to the .
