Patrick Charles

Sigler

Jan. 27, 1958-

Sept. 6, 2020

Columbus, GA- Patrick Charles Sigler was called "Home" on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1958 in Miami, Fl. As a Staff Sergeant, Patrick had over 15 years of service with the U.S. Army and Reserves. Patrick retired from the U.S. Post Office in January 2020 after 22 years of service. He is survived by his previous wife, Janice Sigler; sons, Matthew and Mark Sigler; daughters, Amanda Lee (Chris) and Rachel Sigler; and grandchildren, Levi, Katie, Landon, Andrew, Alexandria, AnnMarie, Nicholas, Hannah, and Emma; and Mark's wife and family.





