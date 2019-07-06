|
|
Patrick Harriet
Brooks
July 15, 1942-
June 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patrick Harriet Brooks, 76, of Columbus, GA, passed on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Patrick Harriet Brooks was born on July 15, 1942 in Port Gibson, Mississippi. She was employed as a Private Caregiver.
Survivors include three children, Carl (Dermark) Woodard, Katrick Smith and Danita Brooks and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019