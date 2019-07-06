Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Patrick Harriet Brooks


1942 - 2019
Patrick Harriet Brooks Obituary
Patrick Harriet
Brooks
July 15, 1942-
June 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patrick Harriet Brooks, 76, of Columbus, GA, passed on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Patrick Harriet Brooks was born on July 15, 1942 in Port Gibson, Mississippi. She was employed as a Private Caregiver.
Survivors include three children, Carl (Dermark) Woodard, Katrick Smith and Danita Brooks and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019
