Patsy D.
Wills
January 5, 1933-
December 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patsy D. Wills, age 86, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services and request a casual attire for celebrating the life of Mrs. Wills.
Mrs. Wills was born in Midland City, AL on January 5, 1933 to the late Herbert Dick and Lilla Mae McClendon Dick. She was married to the late James E. Wills and together they raised two children. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Wills was also a member of Living Grace United Methodist Church.
Her brother, John Dick and sister, Kate Mulkey preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Alison Bullock and her husband Billy, and Keith Wills and his wife Angela; all of Columbus, GA; brother, Joe Dick of Iron City, GA and brother Billy Dick of Ft. Valley, GA; three grandchildren, Travis Bullock, Jamie Bullock Spencer (Shea), James Wills and one great grandchild, Poppy Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may contribute to the , 5156 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904 in loving memory of Patsy D. Wills. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Wills family at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 17, 2019