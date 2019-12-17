Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy D. Wills


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy D. Wills Obituary
Patsy D.
Wills
January 5, 1933-
December 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Patsy D. Wills, age 86, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services and request a casual attire for celebrating the life of Mrs. Wills.
Mrs. Wills was born in Midland City, AL on January 5, 1933 to the late Herbert Dick and Lilla Mae McClendon Dick. She was married to the late James E. Wills and together they raised two children. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Wills was also a member of Living Grace United Methodist Church.
Her brother, John Dick and sister, Kate Mulkey preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Alison Bullock and her husband Billy, and Keith Wills and his wife Angela; all of Columbus, GA; brother, Joe Dick of Iron City, GA and brother Billy Dick of Ft. Valley, GA; three grandchildren, Travis Bullock, Jamie Bullock Spencer (Shea), James Wills and one great grandchild, Poppy Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may contribute to the , 5156 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904 in loving memory of Patsy D. Wills. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Wills family at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -